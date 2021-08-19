Boxing Legend, Butterbean Talks Raptor Con, Guns & Hoses, & Johnny Knoxville

Boxing and fighting icon, Butterbean will be appearing at Raptor Con in Evansville this weekend. I was able to chat with him about his upcoming appearance in Evansville earlier today.

Eric Scott Esch, better known by his nickname "Butterbean" has done it all. He's one of the most feared men inside of the ring, yet one of the nicest guys I have ever had the chance to talk to. He's going to be making his way to Evansville this weekend for the first annual Raptor Con event.

Raptor Con is happening Saturday, August 21st, and Sunday, August 22nd at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Single-day tickets start at just $10, and 2-day passes start at $25. There are also VIP passes, family packs, and a special AGENT R Undercover Pass available. Get your tickets here. The event will be host to several vendors, The Raptor Con Cosplay Contest, and celebrity guests.

Butterbean was recently added to the list of guests in attendance, and he is thrilled to be coming to Evansville to meet everyone. This guy has done so much in his career, from fighting in Tough Man, King of the Cage, and Pride, to being a part of WrestleMania 15 in the infamous "Brawl For All" series, and not to mention his hilarious scene with Johnny Knoxville on "Jackass The Movie", where he knocked him out cold in the middle of a department store.

Earlier today, Butterbean was cool enough to take the time out of his day to chat with me about his upcoming appearance at Raptor Con, his career, WrestleMania, Jackass, and even Guns & Hoses. You can hear that full interview below!

