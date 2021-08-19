Diet? What Diet? There’s an Underground Donut Tour Waiting For You in Chicago

Still on that summer diet? Ditch it now. There's an underground donut tour you need to check out in Chicago. Let's get a quick preview of the stops before hooking you up with the link you'll need before inevitably booking this experience.

STOP 1: DOUGHNUT VAULT

Credit: Doughnut Vault, Facebook

Apparently, this is a must-try place no matter where you live in the United States, this Yelper was ecstatic.

Wow. Okay how do I even start describing some of the best donuts I've ever had in my life. If you are wondering what top tier donuts are: THESE ARE IT. HIGHLY HIGHLY rec a checkout (also these donuts are literally HUGE which is always a plus in my books)

There are plenty of classic flavors and some fun ones like bacon whiskey cake.

STOP 2: FIRECAKES DONUTS

Credit: Firecakes Donuts, Facebook

Even this non-donut-loving Yelper loves Firecakes' donuts.

I don't even like donuts (I promise I am not a psychopath nor a robot) but I loved these donuts! I had the Buttermilk Old Fashioned and it was crumbly, soft but also crispy, lightly crusted with glaze, and unique.

Firecakes has multiple locations, btw.

STOP 3: STAN'S DONUTS AND COFFEE

Credit: Stan's Donuts and Coffee Chicago, Facebook

This Florida woman must really love Stan's because she makes a point to get to Chicago just for the donuts.

I always come to Stan's when I'm in Chicago. Such good donuts, service, and drinks!

Stan's has multiple locations too.

STOP 4: DO-RITE DONUTS

Credit: Do-Rite Donuts, Facebook

This Yelper jokingly thinks drugs are an additive in these donuts.

My favorite donut is the chocolate frosted glazed donut...there has to be cocaine in that donut for it to be that good!

I don't know about all that but I'd still try them.

THE TOUR

Credit: "Experience Hosted By Jeff", Airbnb

Well, it's an 'Airbnb Experience.'

The tour guide was absolutely amazing and very passionate, he also provided a little history on Chicago and it’s building through out the tour which made for a more fun experience.

So how do you get on this tour guided by an obvious donut expert? You hand over $30 through this Airbnb experience and thank me later.

