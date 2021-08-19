Toys R Us Kids Get Ready, The Store is Back

I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toy R Us Kid. They got a million things at Toys R Us that I can play with.

I was heartbroken to learn a few years ago that Toys R Us was claiming bankruptcy and closing. The last of an era for my generation, and I was sad that I wouldn't be able to share that experience with my girls. Well, it's back! In a press release that went out today, Macy's and Toys R Us are teaming up to bring back the famous toys store.

There will be 400 Toys R Us Stores located in Macy's throughout the country, but even better, if you can't find one the Toys R Us website is up and running. The rollout of stores will take place next year, but the website is up and running now.

The Toys"R"Us experience at macys.com/toysrus lets shoppers search for the perfect product by age, toy type, character and brand. From perennial favorite toy cars and dolls to STEM-inspired products for creative learners, Macy’s expanded assortment of the hottest and most popular items, including products that highlight inclusivity, discovery and learning, will offer something for every parent and child. Powered by Macy’s, ToysRUs.com will serve as the dedicated authority for all things toys and play, with highly immersive and engaging content that seamlessly connects consumers to the toy offering at macys.com.

This is huge, I've already been on the website making a list (for myself). There is hope that maybe if having these 400 Macy's stores having a Toys R Us option and the website, maybe standalone store will come back. I know that might be a few years away, but this is still great news no matter what.

