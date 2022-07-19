Toys “R” Us Shops Will Be Inside of Every Macy’s Store in America by October, 2022

You might have seen the trending news about Toys "R" Us returning to brick-and-mortar stores in 2022. Actually, several Macy's stores already house locations of the iconic toy store. But soon, we will see more shops and more toys.

Macy's Toys "R" Us Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. loading...

The News As Big As A Giraffe

The big story is that toy sales are up for Macy's this year, and that is great news for their partnership with Toys "R" Us. Now, Toys "R" Us shops will be opening in every Macy's store in the United States by October 15, 2022.

Toys "R" Us Time Machine 1980

Is There A Toys "R" Us Inside Eastland Mall?

Late last year I spotted the Toys "R" Us shop inside Eastland Mall. It is located in a small space on the second floor of Macy's, along with Macy's Backstage. There were Barbies, Disney toys, and other name brands. I checked today, and you can purchase toys online and pick them up in-store or have them delivered to the store.

TOY'S "R" US TOY'S "R" US loading... THOR MACY'S EVANSVILLE, IN

I'm a Toys "R" Us Kid

Prepare to Celebrate

According to a press release from Macy's:

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie®, LEGO®,Play-Doh and more.

Toys“R” Us shops feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity.

Macy's Toys "R" Us Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. loading...

June 28, 2018, Goodbye to Toys "R" Us

2018 toys r us Liberty 2018 toys r us Liberty loading...

It feels like we've been talking about Toys "R" Us closing for a while now. But, the final day is here. Honestly, I thought maybe something could be done to save it. I guess there are too many other options when it comes to buying toys. It's certainly easier, and usually cheaper to order things online. My son, Chase, loves Toys "R" Us and is really going to miss it. My favorite memory is when he was little, the first place he'd go was the Thomas the Train display. He would start playing with their display, and didn't want to leave...Excuse me, while I go cry. ~ Liberty

