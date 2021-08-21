Pumpkin Spice Face Masks Are A Thing Now

I suppose you can add another thing to your "must-have" pumpkin spice list.

We are entering the notorious "Pumpkin Spice Season" and everyone is excited to soak in all things pumpkin spice. Soon, you will be seeing all kinds of pumpkin spice products on the market. Of course, you'll have the notorious Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice donuts, and other desserts, but there are always a few products that are announced each year that are quite questionable.

In years past, we have seen some pretty odd and unnecessary pumpkin spice products in stores. Just last year, a company created Pumpkin Spice Deodorant. In 2019, SPAM released a pumpkin spice flavor. Why? I have even seen pumpkin spice gum, while it wasn't as odd as the previous products mentioned, it still wasn't a flavor of gum that was necessary. Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Pumpkin Spice Ramen Noodles will be coming out this fall. This brings me to another product that you can look forward to.

Did you know that pumpkin spice-scented face masks are a thing?

It's true. With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the news and more businesses requiring patrons to wear masks, maybe this might be a mask that you'd actually enjoy wearing.

I was looking online and Walmart is actually selling a bundle of 10 pumpkin spice-scented masks for $10. A dollar per mask isn't too bad of a deal. Apparently, these things are pretty popular because they are currently sold out. So, if you're looking to get your hands on some this fall, you might want to keep checking the website to see when they are available.

Walmart.com

However, I was looking up other pumpkin spice-scented masks, and there is another website called Bucktee that is selling them too. You'll be spending nearly $15 for one mask, but if you are really wanting to breathe in the pumpkin spice smell, it might be worth it.

Bucktee

I'm just not sure how well these scents work. We all have been wearing masks for a year off and on now. There are a lot of times where you notice how bad your breath actually smells while wearing them...especially after eating. So hopefully the pumpkin spice scent can mask the smell of your breath while wearing the face mask. It's also unclear how long the sent will actually last. If you're going to buy some, be sure to let us know just how well they work and how long they keep the scent.

