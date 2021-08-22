Looking for a Taste Bud Adventure? Take a Journey Along These Indiana Food Trails

There are countless things to see and do and discover in this great country of ours, there is no denying that. It's often easy, though, to get focused on destinations that are hours and hours away, halfway across the country - and it's easy to forget (or maybe just not realize) that there are plenty of things to see and do and discover right here in Indiana, especially for Hoosier foodies.

The Indiana Foodways Alliance has compiled a list of 21 Indiana Culinary Trails, highlighting all kinds of foods and beverages in all different parts of the state. I promise there is something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters. In fact, according to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. That's pretty amazing, right? Anyone interested in visiting some, or all of the stops along the trails are encouraged to first download the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport. I mean, you want to get rewarded for your efforts, right? Visit enough locations and you could win some sweet prizes.

So...are you ready to dig in? Throw on some stretchy pants, fill up your gas tank, buckle up, and hit the road - the best breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and everything in between) Indiana has to offer is waiting to be discovered. See the food trails below and start planning your journey today.

The Indiana Foodways Alliance, by the way, is a "statewide non-profit organization dedicated to the celebration, promotion, and preservation of the authentic food culture of Indiana."

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state.