Popup Outdoor Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Evansville

You'll be able to watch some classic comedy movies under the stars in downtown Evansville.

Have you heard of NOCO Park in downtown Evansville? If not, it is an outdoor food and bar experience. Located in downtown Evansville, NOCO Park is an empty lot turned into a fun events center. NOCO Park features a rotating lineup of food trucks, games, music, and art installations. Earlier this week, they announced another type of event that they will be hosting. They will have an outdoor movie experience set up that you won't want to miss.

Beginning this Friday, August 20th through September 24th, you're invited to come out to NOCO Park to enjoy some cult classic movies under the stars. They have a pretty awesome lineup scheduled for you too.

August 20- The Wedding Singer⁠

August 27- The Notebook⁠

September 3- Bridesmaids

September 10 - Anchorman

September 17- Friday

September 24- 10 Things I Hate About You

You can bring chairs, pillows, and blankets, sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite movie while sipping a cocktail outside. Something about watching movies outdoors like this makes it even better. I'm not sure what it is. That's why I am attracted to the Holiday Drive-In so much. Now, we have the chance to enjoy movies outside in downtown Evansville, and it sounds like it will be fun.

Each movie is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. These movie nights are open to all ages too! If you're interested in attending these movie nights, you can learn more and purchase tickets by clicking here. You can also see what other fun events NOCO Park has in store for you on Saturdays and Sundays by clicking here.

