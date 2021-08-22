You Wont Believe This Illinois Ring Camera Footage of a Firetruck’s Big Oops

No one is safe from escaping their mistakes when Ring cameras exist.

Doorbell cameras catch some pretty crazy things. From funny falls to footage that helps solve crimes, you really never know what you're going to catch on film with these things.

What happened in Illinois could definitely be added to this compilation.

I don't think this firetruck would've sneakily driven off if they weren't caught on camera. However, I do think there are people out there who would have just driven off if they hit a car like this. Luckily, this time it was a fireman with a good conscience.

I can't imagine looking outside and seeing this happen to my car. I'd definitely be in pure shock. The ring footage actually comes from the neighbor's house. The captain of the video detailed -

Our neighbor's car got hit by a firetruck.

Turns out this actually happened on August 18, 2021, in Algonquin, Illinois. Let's all watch and cringe together, shall we?

It's one thing to get sideswiped by another car. It's a whole new ballgame when a giant firetruck sideswipes your car. This comment on YouTube really made me laugh -

Just an old firebird no big deal. Needed to junk it a long time ago.

Old car or not, no one wants to have that happen to them. Even worse, no one wants a video of it to relive forever. But unfortunately, that's what one Illinois car owner got. Hopefully, the fire department covers the damage.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born