Free Vaccine Clinic Scheduled In Sebree, Kentucky This Weekend

Now, more than ever, it's time to get your COVID-19 vaccine. With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raging through the Tristate, it's so important that you keep yourself and your family safe.

If you have been someone who was waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine until the Food and Drug Administration gave it full approval, today is that day. It was announced earlier today, (August 22, 2021) that the FDA moved from giving the COVID-19 vaccine only emergency approval to be used as an extreme public health safety measure, but to full and total approval as a safe, viable, and life-saving vaccine for people 16-years-old and up. For people ages 12 to 15, it's still only been approved for emergency use.

So please, if you have been waiting for full approval, go get your vaccine. According to the Center for Disease Control, this is the reason, if you are medically cleared to do so, get a vaccine.

It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people. Vaccines continue to reduce a person's risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19, including this variant. Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against this variant.

Get our free mobile app

If you are someone who doesn't trust the CDC, how about this from National CenterFor for Infectious Diseases. They have laid out ten reasons why you should be getting a COVID-19 vaccine, including,

Vaccine-preventable diseases have not gone away Vaccines will help keep you healthy Vaccines are as important to your overall health as diet and exercise Vaccination can mean the difference between life and death Vaccines are safe Vaccines will not cause the diseases they are designed to prevent

To read all ten reasons, plus the logic and science behind them, click HERE.

In the Tristate's quest to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19, Webster County Kentucky Emergency Management will be holding a FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend. No appointment is needed or ID, and you don't need to be a resident of Wester County or Kentucky.

If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please consult your doctor and not the armchair scientists on social media. Please, if you medically are able to, get vaccinated. Do your part to help slow down the virus and protect yourself, your family, and those in your community.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

CHECK IT OUT: Here's how to stop your glasses from fogging while wearing a face mask