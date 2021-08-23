Preliminary Autopsy Results Released for Indiana Infant, Mercedes Lain

Last week we had to share the heartbreaking news that the missing 11-month-old infant from Mishawaka, Mercedes Lain was unfortunately found in a wooded area deceased.

In a news conference, the FBI and local police reported that the girl's parents had dropped her off with Justin Miller, the father's cousin, to get a break for the weekend. When he didn't bring her back, a Silver Alert was issued. Both parents were charged with Level 6 Felony - Neglect of a Dependent.

Mr. Miller was later found and interviewed by police. Yesterday afternoon, Justin Miller led officers to her body in a wooded area. Police also indicated that drug use was involved. Justin Miller has been charged with a Level 1 Neglect of a Dependent.

Today, it was reported that the Marshall County prosecutor released preliminary autopsy results stating that Mercedes's death was a homicide. Max Lewis, a news reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, IN, posted that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Mr. Miller will appear in court tomorrow morning.

The police were clear in the press conference last week that these are allegations and no one has been convicted at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who loved and will miss sweet baby Mercedes.

