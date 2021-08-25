Indiana Has 85 Haunted Houses and Kentucky has 59 Here’s Where They’re all Located

It's almost that time of year where we'll be seeing haunted houses pop up and open for the season. We've got a lot of great ones around the Tri-State area, but how many are in each of our states exactly? TheScareFactor.com has come up with a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so that way you can plan ahead for haunting season to hit up as many as your spooky heart desires.

Get our free mobile app

So here are how many haunted houses operate in each state in the Tri-State:

Indiana-85

Illinois- 93

Kentucky-59

That's a whole lot of haunted houses to hit up! If you check out TheScareFactor.com they have a really cool interactive map where you can find the haunts closest to you. When I zoomed into the Tri-State area for Indiana the 3 haunts here are the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm, The Olde Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter, and Nightmare on Eastbrooke (which is a really awesome home haunt that goes all out every year and raises donations for the Tri-State Food Bank).

It's really cool to see a visual of exactly how many haunted houses are in our states. It really makes me want to drive over to Louisville in October, as there are a TON of haunts around Louisville. That's one of my favorite things about living in the Tri-State is we're so close to bigger cities that we are just a short drive away from places like Louisville, or Indianapolis, or Nashville, which all no doubt have a ton of Halloween haunts each year.

Check out This Ghost Town In Tennessee