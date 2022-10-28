Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!

Halloween is here!

Get our free mobile app

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Who is the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana?

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Here is what they do in our community:

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a nonprofit arts organization formed in 1970. For 50 years the Arts Council has worked hard at fulfilling its mission of enhancing quality of life in the region and bolstering economic development by way of advocating and promoting arts, arts education and arts organizations in Southwest Indiana.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Halloween is Upon Us!

You know it's the Halloween season when the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana holds its annual spooky art show. Dozens of local artists have submitted nearly 70 pieces of Halloween/spooky-themed art that you can see on display. This is one exhibit I look forward to every single year because anything spooky, is right up my alley, and man do we have some incredibly talented artists in the community.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Join us for the Spooky Show exhibit reception! Nearly 70 Halloween-themed entries by local artists are hanging in the Arts Council's Bower-Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery at 212 Main St. in Downtown Evansville. The reception is 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. No cost to attend. The exhibit is up now until the Oct. 29 closing reception

The spooky art exhibit is wrapping up for 2022, but you can still enjoy the exhibit for free during their closing ceremony party on Saturday, October 29th from 5- 6:30 PM.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

It's the perfect show to attend if you just want to show support for local art, or if you're looking to add some spooky artwork to your home.

I went to see the exhibit today, and I wanted to take so many of the pieces home with me! We have so many incredible artists in the community, and I'm constantly in awe of them. I didn't put many photos of the exhibit in this post because I don't want to give too much away, so if you want to see the full exhibit be sure to check it out on October 29th!