We love the internet! Aside from being great for memes, cat videos, and of course, actually doing work, We love how people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and skillsets can share with others the things they are passionate and knowledgeable about.

That is exactly what a man who goes by @PumpkinGuru on TikTok has been doing with his magnificent pumpkins. Although PumpkinGuru only has seventeen videos shared on his TikTok, he has amassed a hefty following of nearly 75,000 fans and 2.5 million likes. Some of his most recent videos actually demonstrate how you can grow a Frankenstein pumpkin!

For those that are fans of classic horror monsters and Halloween - or really anyone who just loves cool things - you're going to love this! The PumpkinGuru demonstrates placing a young pumpkin into a mold shaped like Frankenstein's head, close it up, place it on a 45-degree angle to the ground so it can get good airflow, and then let it grow! The results are incredible! See for yourself in the TikTok videos below.

In this video, you can see the end result of growing a Frankenstein pumpkin. To see how the PumpkinGuru actually grows them, watch this one:

Once they have grown and filled in the mold, he demonstrates exactly how the pumpkins are removed.

If you want to buy one of the Frankenstein pumpkins, they'll set you back about $75 + the cost of shipping but right now they are sold out. You can, however, buy a mold (this is where the PumpkinGuru gets his) and try to grow your own, but the PumpkinGuru warns they are a little difficult.

So who is the PumpkinGuru? His name is Jim Seamons and he owns Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins, a small family-owned pumpkin farm located in Benson Utah. Not only do he and his family grow Frankenstein pumpkins, but they are currently working on growing a new (personal) record-breaking giant pumpkin. In 2020, the giant pumpkin that they grew measured in at a whopping 1,448 pounds. For 2021, Seamons is hoping to creep up to the 2,000 pound mark. You can follow the journey on Instagram and on Facebook as well as TikTok. We wish he and his family all the best in their attempt to hit that 2,000 mark! In the meantime, brb... we've got to go plant some pumpkins!

