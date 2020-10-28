Oh My Gourd, It’s a Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest!

The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation are hosting a "Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest" this year, and you're running out of time to submit your work. The deadline is Wednesday, October 28th, so grab a gourd and get to it!

Get creative with your decorations - you can carve or paint your pumpkin, or maybe a little of both. You can use one pumpkin or a group of gourds. You're really only limited by your own imagination, so go nuts with it! Pumpkins will be judged in a few different categories, including Most Creative, Spookiest, and Cutest. The Parks Department will award prizes for the winners of each category.

I will be the very first person to tell you that I am NOT creative when it comes to this kind of thing, so you definitely don't want my advice. There are, however, lots of creative people out there who are easily accessible through this here internet. Here some clever ways to spruce up your pumpkin...

A 'mummy' pumpkin, wrapped in gauze

Use buttons

Use sticks and leaves - items from your yard

Use thumbtacks

If you stink at carving, use a doggone drill on that pumpkin!

Here are about 100 more ideas to consider. And here's another entire list of no-carve decorating ideas.

Once your pumpkin production is ready, just submit a photo to enter the contest. Post your picture on social media using #EvvOhMyGourd and make sure you tag the Parks Department on Facebook (@EvvParksandRed). If you don't have any social media, that's okay, you can just email your picture to nmarshall@evansville.in.gov.