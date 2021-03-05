I think we have all been holding our breath for the last twelve months as we have waited for life to return to some kind of something close to resembling normalcy and it looks like spring 2021 just might it. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation have announced the return of adult spring team sports leagues and registration is underway now.

I miss being around people. I miss being able to socialize and do fun things. And I know I'm not the only one. The pandemic and the subsequent quarantine has been really hard on all of us. As a species, humans are social creatures. We are not biologically wired to be isolated and alone and it can take a dramatic toll on our mental health.

Think about the joy that you feel when you're in a restaurant or bar with friends or the energy that hums through you when you're at a packed concert. That feeling of connectedness is something that is a necessary part of the human experience whether we realize it or not. That's why this pandemic has been so hard on all of us, even if we aren't consciously aware of it.

Get our free mobile app

I think that's why I was so excited to learn that the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation plan to bring adult spring team sports back in 2021. We're talking sand volleyball as well as softball, soccer, indoor volleyball and flag football! If you and your friends are interested in registering for any of these team sports, you can sign up your team now. Even if you don't already have a team, you can register as a free agent too. All of the details on registering can be found at Evansvillegov.org.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

My Top Ten Favorite Basketball Movies