The Department of Parks & Recreation for the city of Evansville is in the process of putting together a 5-year master plan, but before they move forward with anything, they want to hear from us. The public will have the chance to give their opinion on what this plan should include.

Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace

I'm sure during a visit to one of the many Evansville city parks you had a thought about how to improve the experience, or maybe you noticed something that needed to be repaired, updated, or even removed. Maybe you thought to yourself that you should tell someone from the Parks Department. Well, now is your chance.

The Evansville Parks Department is hosting the first Community Open House on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4pm-8pm at the CK Newsome Community Center downtown. This is your opportunity to speak up about issues you have with the current parks system and to give feedback on future opportunities for Evansville parks. And don't worry if you can't be there in person - you are more than welcome to also let your voice be heard through an online survey. There will also be a second Community Open House sometime in October (date TBD).

Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Executive Director Steve Schaefer says,

Kicking off the development stage of the plan with public input sessions ensures our community's needs will be met. This initial feedback will help us create a strategy to improve the quality of our existing parks and recreation infrastructure. It will also be used to guide the remainder of the planning process.

Whether you think our city parks are just fine the way they are, or if you think they need lots of work, just know that this kind of planning process is not unique to Evansville, and we're not doing it "just because." All cities in towns in the state of Indiana are required to update their Parks Master Plan every five years and work with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to inventory park properties.

A special website has been created for this project. You are encouraged to visit evansvilleparksplan.com for more information and input opportunities.

