Evansville City Pools will Remain Closed for the 2020 Season

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer gave a Reopen Evansville Task Force update at this morning's Rotary Club meeting. He did not have good news to pass along to Evansville swimmers. The Parks Department has decided to keep all Evansville city pools closed for the 2020 season. This includes swim lessons and water activities.

The Parks department didn't take this decision lightly. They went with guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health's guidelines. There was also a substantial shortage of certified lifeguards available.The health and safety of Evansville residents is their top priority. Brian Holtz is the Executive Director for the Parks Department, and he joined us on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about this decision and the status of other Parks Department programs.

This announcement affects Hartke Pool, Helfrich Pool, Lloyd Pool, Lorraine Pool, Mosby Pool, and Rochelle-Landers Pool. Vanderburgh county also announced that Burdette pool would not open this season, either.

Gyms are still set to open May 24, 2020, in Stage 3 of the 'Back on Track Indiana' plan from Governor Holcomb.