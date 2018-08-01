Salads and Wraps Being Recalled at Stores AND Fast Food Chains

Find a new way to eat healthy, because these salads and wraps are NOT for you.

On Monday, a public health alert issued by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service advised certain beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products might be contaminated with cyclospora. The products were sold by grocery stores including Kroger, Trader Joe's and Walgreens. The cyclospora parasite causes intestinal illness as a result of consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms can begin a week or more after consuming the parasite. They can include diarrhea and frequent, sometimes explosive bowel movements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who are infected might also experience loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain, nausea, gas and fatigue. Vomiting, headache, fever, body aches and flu-like symptoms can also occur.

Indianapolis food distributor Caito was informed that the Romaine lettuce they use in their salads and wraps was being recalled.

List of products being recalled:

Caito and Fresh Express foods produced between July 15th-18th, with "sell by"/"best by" dates between July 18th and July 23rd.

The USDA said it was concerned that "some product may be in consumers' refrigerators and that consumers may be at risk due to the length of the cyclospora incubation period." The alert said the incubation period ranges from two to 14 days and that illnesses "might not have been reported yet due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported."

Fresh Express also makes the salads for McDonald's and there have been over 286 cases of cyclospora since May linked to those salads as well. Including the states of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

(Source: Tristatehomepage.com)