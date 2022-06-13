Police Warn Not To Pick Up Folded $1 Bills From The Ground

Police are warning people not to pick up folded cash off of the ground because of what might be found inside.

We've all been there before. You're walking in a store or in a parking lot and you notice some cash on the ground. Of course, you pick it up. Who doesn't?! While it doesn't happen often, you know that if the opportunity presents itself, you are going to pick up that money. Finders keepers, right?

Well, you might want to think twice before picking up any money you see laying on the ground now. Police are warning folks not to pick up folded cash off of the ground because it could put you or your loved ones in danger.

Don't Pick Up Folding $1 Bills

The Giles County Sheriff Department in Tennessee took to Facebook to release a public safety notice about folding $1 bills being found with something inside of them. The post says that there have been two recent incidents in that area where a folded dollar bill was discovered on the floor of a gas station and both bills had a white powdery substance inside. The powder was sent in for testing where it was identified as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic drug that is similar to morphine and heroin but is 50 to 100 times more potent. One can be exposed to fentanyl by inhalation, oral ingestion, or skin contact.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of incidents like this in the Evansville area, but in the event that you do come across a folded $1 on the ground, you might want to think twice about picking it up. This isn't a "finders keepers" situation that you want to find yourself in.

