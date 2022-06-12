A couple of weeks ago, we had the extreme pleasure of visiting Copper House, one of Evansville's newest dining establishments. So, we thought for this installment of ATE12, we'd visit one of Evansville's most nostalgic and beloved eateries.

Roca Bar first opened its doors in 1953 and is famously the first place in Evansville to serve pizza. Can you imagine life before pizza? It's almost unfathomable!



When you first pull up to Roca Bar on Kentucky Ave. in Evansville, the first thing you notice is the retro signage. A throwback to midcentury modern, you know that what you are about to embark upon will be pretty epic.

We came in and I was pleasantly surprised that the inside has been completely updated. The dining room is all nice and new and the bar is fully stocked. They also have a party room for a get-together, an after-game celebration, or normal restaurant overflow.

Mary greeted us and asked for our drink preferences. We are boring - we all got water. I didn't want anything messing with my observation of the flavor profiles! Our salads were waiting. Pizza and salad is one of my favorite combinations and they had two very different salads to accompany our pizza.

ROCABERRY SALAD

The first was the Rocaberry salad. It featured tender bites of chicken on top of a bed of fresh greens. I LOVE spring greens! Feta cheese, fresh strawberries and blueberries added balance and distinct flavors, and the sweet and tangy strawberry vinaigrette made the Rocaberry salad perfect for summertime.

ITALIAN SALAD

The second salad is one that everyone raves about and a favorite in Evansville. Everyone loves 'em some Italian salad at Roca Bar. Lettuce topped with big chunks of ham, ground pepperoni, black and green olives, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, plenty of cheese, and Italian dressing - it's like a main course salad. Savory - salty - very filling.

The Italian Salad is one of the best in Evansville. I love the heaping piles of ground pepperoni on top and the Italian dressing adds a great tangy kick. - Ryan O'Bryan, WKDQ

Fun Fact: Roca Bar got its name by combining the last names of the founders John Rogers and Earl Carter.

PIZZA

Next I moved on to the pizza. We had three pizzas to try: Roca Garden, Roca Fredo, and Roc Around the World.

First off, I have to say since Roca Bar has been making pizza for almost 70 years, they've had some time to perfect the crust. It's thin, crackery, and crispy on the edges. Look at how golden brown it is.

ROCA GARDEN

I tried the Roca Garden first. It featured broccoli, artichokes, red onions, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives with a pesto sauce. It was fresh and perfect for summer. I loved the big chunks of vegetables. The aroma was garlicky without being overpowering and the overall taste of the pizza was filling but not heavy.

ROCA FREDO

Next was the Roca Fredo. It was a lot like the Garden but with chicken and alfredo sauce and no artichokes. It was a little heavier because of the alfredo sauce and totally scrumptious. The chicken was cut into bite-size chunks and the alfredo added a sweet creaminess to the pizza.

ROC AROUND THE WORLD

Finally, I had the Roc Around the World pizza. It was totally different than the other two. It was more standard pizza with a tomato-based sauce but it was anything but ordinary. Thick chunks of beef, sausage, and pepperoni rested atop and below the hefty layer of cheese. It was a tad spicy - not overpowering but definitely felt it for a moment or two after. The meat was nestled among mushrooms, green peppers, and red onions. The flavor combination was absolute pizza perfection.

Lunch was so good. So filling. So perfect for summer!

If you love pizza that’s heavy on toppings, Roca Bar is the place to go. The Roca ‘Round the World is so loaded with big chunks of sausage, large slices of pepperoni, mushrooms, and other veggies you should probably use a fork to eat it, but you won’t because you’re not a crazy person. - Ryan O'Bryan, WKDQ

