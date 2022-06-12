This home is certainly one that can be filed under: unique.

This boat-shaped house, at 5629 E Augres Ave in Au Gres, MI, may be one of the most interesting homes I've stumbled upon on Zillow.

While it's currently not for sale, its estimated value is about $831,000, according to the listing. Aside from the very atypical design, the main seller of this property is definitely the view as it sits on Saginaw Bay. You'll see pictures below.

Judging by the exterior shot of this home, it might be hard to believe that this home actually includes

5 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

a second floor

wood-burning fireplace

Plus, the interior is very spacious. Take a look:

Raise your hand if you or someone you know would absolutely stand at the wheel in the living room and pretend like you're actually driving a boat. I know I would.

As stated above, this home currently isn't for sale. But, it's still fun to take a virtual tour.

Speaking of unique, interesting, or odd homes...these definitely fit the bill. The house of mirrors is one you have to see for yourself:

