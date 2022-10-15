Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond

You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow.

I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana.

It was the pond that caught my attention. As you can see, it's shaped like a heart and I just think that's adorable. The home, at 18522 Darling Rd is currently selling for $1,100,000 and includes:

3 bedrooms

6 bathrooms (3 full, 3 half)

heated pool

sunroom with heated tile floors

a huge outbuilding

And more. You can take a quick peek inside below:

I love all of the windows. It really makes the entire house, which is already huge, feel so much bigger.

If you'd like to see the full listing just click here. And, if you're interested in buying the home with the heart-shaped pond you can contact Andrea Gates at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 260-403-6818.

