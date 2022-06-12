PorchFest OBKY was a huge success this weekend in Owensboro. The festival featured amazing music with food trucks galore up and down Griffith Avenue. Let's take a look back at the memorable day!

PorchFest OBKY 2022

It was a full day of live music on porches up and down Griffith Avenue in Owensboro. Many residents could be seen walking, biking, and dancing through the neighborhood. There was plenty to eat and drink with the delicious food offered up by the many food trucks on hand. PorchFest was something special for the entire community to enjoy.

Thank you to sponsors like Independence Bank, who support the festival.

"A great summer celebration on a beautiful night. PorchFest OBKY brought the community out to showcase music, food, and local talent. We're proud to be a part of the event that had people of all ages come together." - Independence Bank

A huge shoutout needs to go out to Tamarra Miller and Andy Brasher for pulling the festival together. The day couldn't have gone any better! The sights and sounds of PorchFest OBKY 2022 didn't disappoint. What a beautiful day of free music, delicious food, and fellowship.

Here are some of the photos captured during PorchFest 2022. I hope that you enjoyed yourself as much as I did. I can't wait for PorchFest 2023.

Thank you to all of the amazing artists that performed at PorchFest 2022!