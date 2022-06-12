One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross.

The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions

The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY to Brookport, IL over the Ohio River. Brookport Bridge is 5,386 ft in length and 716 feet and 3/8 of an inch tall. The very long link makes it likely the longest trussed bridge in the world. Although closed in 2019 for repairs, the bridge is now open.

What is so scary about the Brookport Bridge?

Just to be clear, the bridge is entirely safe to travel over and undergoes regular inspections by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. But what makes it so scary is...

It is an unusually narrow two-lane bridge, but the posted speed limit is only 25mph. Some people think the bridge is scary to drive over, however as long as you are not texting while driving it is not that big of a deal. That said, evidence of distracted drivers who scraped against bridges or cars is evident with some shrapnel noted on the bridge deck.

The bridge is also very loud when you drive over it. Between the being extremely narrow and the sound, it can be very nerve-racking and bring on anxiety for drivers that have to cross it.

Oh, and the steel grabbing your tires and moving your car all ver the alme doesn't help either. Let's just say the Brockport Bridge is a real nail-biter.

Reactions of drivers that have crossed the Brookport Bridge

I am not scared of bridges. This bridge is the exception. I had been across it before as a passenger but never as a driver. About three years ago I drove across it. Wow. I do not know if I would ever do that again. The bridge seemed to last forever as I crept along. I am ok with it as long as I am Not driving. - Melissa B

It was dark by this time, and once I got going on the bridge, I had a good few moments of thinking, "Oh My God, I'm not gonna make it over this." I had to resist a very strong urge to stop my car, right in the middle of this thing. I knew I couldn't do that, so I just tried my very best to focus on the end of the bridge and keep the car as straight as possible. All I could think about was how it would feel to get off of it...The cagey feel of the bridge and the tugging of my tires (I had to have been going pretty slow) made me feel like I was going to lose control. I mean, y'all. Lol, this bridge is a you-know-what, if you have problems with bridges, heights, panic/anxiety, etc. do NOT take this bridge if you can help it. No joke - they really should have a warning sign. - Melissa C.

Is there a plan to build a new bridge that connects Paduch, KY to Brookport, IL?

The bridge is not for the faint of heart and those who have no confidence driving. Because of the age and frightening and outdated dimensions of the Brookport Bridge, is there a plan to replace it?

...there is no process in place to replace the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. However, the existing bridge will continue to be maintained to current safety standards.

Ok, then you will have to continue to slow down, focus and pay attention when crossing this bridge. Be safe.

