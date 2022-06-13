Watch an Illinois Bulldog Who Threw a Pool Party for Herself

We all have to do what we can to cool off as summer heats up. That's also true for bulldogs as one Illinois animal proved in her owner's pool.

Based on the video description, this happened in Dietrich, Illinois recently. Here's how her owner described the moment:

Pearlie Q is an English Bulldog. Hot day and she wanted to cool off.

Yes, Pearlie Q did indeed cool off (and tackle afternoon thirst).

If you've never had the chance to hang out with an English Bulldog, you're missing out. The American Kennel Club describes the breed as "friendly, courageous and calm" and they're not wrong. They should add "playful" to that mix as I've never been around a bulldog who didn't like to romp around a bit. I've never seen one like Pearlie Q who liked water as much as she did, so that's a new one.

If nothing else, it's a fun and innocent Illinois pet moment in a world that could use a lot more innocent moments.

