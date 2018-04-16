Places You Can Volunteer in the Tri-State

It's National Volunteer Week! Which is the perfect time for you to donate your time and volunteer in your community!

Usually when people volunteer, it's to either clean up the community, or they go to their local animal shelter to help out for the day. Which you can totally do this week!

But here are a few other suggestions that people tend to overlook.

Places you can volunteer in the TriState:

Henderson, KY

Volunteer and Information Center

Citi-Center Office Building, 230 Second St, Henderson KY 42420

Phone 270.831.2273

Or contact them online.

Habitat for Humanity

1030 3rd St, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 826-0015

Link to Website

United Way of Henderson Co.

125 1st St #100, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 826-2107

St. Vincent DePaul Society

116 N Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 827-4138

Link to Website

Big Brothers Big Sisters

111 S Adams St, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 883-2309

Link to Website

American Red Cross

300 Center St, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 826-2775

Link to Website

Henderson Co. Family YMCA

460 Klutey Park Plaza Dr, Henderson, KY 42420

(270) 827-9622

Link to Website

Evansville, IN

Evansville Christian Life Center

509 S Kentucky Ave # 1, Evansville, IN 47714

(812) 423-9222

Link to Website

The Potters Wheel

333 Jefferson Ave, Evansville, IN 47713

(812) 401-4440

Link to Website

United Way of Southwestern Indiana

501 NW 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 422-4100

Link to Website

Tri-State Food Bank

801 E Michigan St, Evansville, IN 47711

(812) 425-0775

Link to Website

Evansville Rescue Mission

500 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713

(812) 421-3800

Link to Website

The Literacy Center

3411 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710

(812) 429-1222

Link to Website

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana

223 NW 2nd St #100, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 421-4970

Link to Website

The Dream Center of Evansville

16 W Morgan Ave, Evansville, IN 47710

(812) 401-5558

Link to Website

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

560 E Diamond Ave, Evansville, IN 47711

(812) 423-5623

Link to Website

YWCA

118 Vine St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 422-1191

Link to Website

United Caring Services

324 NW 6th St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 426-9960

Link to Website

Youth First

111 SE 3rd St Suite 405, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 421-8336

Link to Website

The Arc of Evansville

615 W Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47710

(812) 428-4500

Link to Website

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana

222 NW 6th St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 423-9622

Vanderburgh Co. CASA

728 Court St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 424-5825

Link to Website

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

700 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, IN 47713

(812) 425-2311

Link to Website

St. Vincent DePaul Society

767 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713

(812) 425-3148

Link to Website

AARP Foundation Senior Services

915 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 422-3910

Link to Website

Junior League of Evansville

123 NW 4th St #422, Evansville, IN 47708

(812) 434-6710

Link to Website

Youth Resources

4451 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710

(812) 421-0030

Link to Website