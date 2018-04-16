Places You Can Volunteer in the Tri-State
It's National Volunteer Week! Which is the perfect time for you to donate your time and volunteer in your community!
Usually when people volunteer, it's to either clean up the community, or they go to their local animal shelter to help out for the day. Which you can totally do this week!
But here are a few other suggestions that people tend to overlook.
Places you can volunteer in the TriState:
Henderson, KY
Volunteer and Information Center
Citi-Center Office Building, 230 Second St, Henderson KY 42420
Phone 270.831.2273
Or contact them online.
Habitat for Humanity
1030 3rd St, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-0015
United Way of Henderson Co.
125 1st St #100, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2107
St. Vincent DePaul Society
116 N Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-4138
Big Brothers Big Sisters
111 S Adams St, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 883-2309
American Red Cross
300 Center St, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2775
Henderson Co. Family YMCA
460 Klutey Park Plaza Dr, Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-9622
Evansville, IN
Evansville Christian Life Center
509 S Kentucky Ave # 1, Evansville, IN 47714
(812) 423-9222
The Potters Wheel
333 Jefferson Ave, Evansville, IN 47713
(812) 401-4440
United Way of Southwestern Indiana
501 NW 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 422-4100
Tri-State Food Bank
801 E Michigan St, Evansville, IN 47711
(812) 425-0775
Evansville Rescue Mission
500 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713
(812) 421-3800
The Literacy Center
3411 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710
(812) 429-1222
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
223 NW 2nd St #100, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 421-4970
The Dream Center of Evansville
16 W Morgan Ave, Evansville, IN 47710
(812) 401-5558
Habitat for Humanity of Evansville
560 E Diamond Ave, Evansville, IN 47711
(812) 423-5623
YWCA
118 Vine St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 422-1191
United Caring Services
324 NW 6th St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 426-9960
Youth First
111 SE 3rd St Suite 405, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 421-8336
The Arc of Evansville
615 W Virginia St, Evansville, IN 47710
(812) 428-4500
YMCA of Southwestern Indiana
222 NW 6th St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 423-9622
Vanderburgh Co. CASA
728 Court St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 424-5825
Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
700 Bellemeade Ave, Evansville, IN 47713
(812) 425-2311
St. Vincent DePaul Society
767 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713
(812) 425-3148
AARP Foundation Senior Services
915 Main St, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 422-3910
Junior League of Evansville
123 NW 4th St #422, Evansville, IN 47708
(812) 434-6710
Youth Resources
4451 N First Ave, Evansville, IN 47710
(812) 421-0030
