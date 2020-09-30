PC Pound Puppies Asking Public For Silent Auction Item Donations

Every week we share with you an adoptable pet of the week from our friends at PC Pound Puppies. Dogs and pups that are looking for their forever homes grace our screens in hopes that yours just might be their new human.

Housing and caring for those dogs and puppies is no small feat. In fact PC Pound Puppies has already spent $60,000 in veterinarian care in 2020 and the year isn't through yet. They've been caring for some very medically complex dogs and because of all that's going on in the world with Covid-19 and everything else, their donations and fundraising are down 75%. Like most non-profits, their usual fundraising efforts have had to be cancelled for the safety of the community and their volunteers.

In order to offset some of the veterinarian expenses and the decrease in fundraising, they are planning to host an silent auction. They are planning to hold the auction the end of October and are currently looking for items to help them raise money. If you are able to donate an item, you can comment on their Facebook post here and they can make arrangements to get your donation picked up. Any donation to PC Pound Puppies is tax deductible as they are a 501 c 3 non-profit.

Meet our 103 GBF Adoptable Pets of the Week from PC Pound Puppies.