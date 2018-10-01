Paint Sugar Skulls and Benefit Stop Light City Playground

Between now and October 21st, for a $20 donation to Stop Light City Playground, you can paint a paper mache skull to be featured in an art show October 27th. Participation is simple. Stop by Snickerdoodle Art on Franklin Street to pick up your skull. Take it home and decorate it and then return your skull to Franklin Street Pizza Factory by October 21st. The finished skulls will be put on display during the Franklin Street Halloween Crawl October 27th. There are only 100 skulls available and the goal is to raise $2,000 to benefit Stop Light City Playground. To learn more visit the official Facebook event page.