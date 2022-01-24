We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you a Night to Remember!

Posey County Animal Rescue - The Dream Team

PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society work tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, work tirelessly to provide the best care for these animals until they can find loving forever homes. So how can you help them continue saving lives? Join them, and us, for A Night to Remember.

attachment-272664301_3026365257623198_1793534284198732689_n loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is a Night to Remember

This 21-and-over fundraising event is going to be a great time for all who attend. With live music from the Peter Moon Band from Nashville and delicious food from award-winning Hawg and Sauce Barbeque, along with live, online, and silent auctions, and a cash bar, this is going the be the biggest night in the history of Posey County animal rescue!

How Do I Buy Tickets?

Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 5, 2022. A Night to Remember will take place at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds beginning at 5 pm and you do not want to miss it. Tickets for the event are just $25 per person. Buy tickets online at PoseyHumane.org or in-person at:

Posey Humane Society located at 6500 Leonard Rd. Mt. Vernon, Indiana

United Bank located at 500 E 4th St, Mt Vernon, Indiana

Dr. Rice's office located at 232 Walnut St, Mt Vernon, Indiana

You can also contact any of the committee members for the event to purchase a ticket. (See the list of committee members by visiting the Facebook event page for the event - look under 'discussions'.)

Quick Look

Here's What You Need to Know:

When: February 5, 2022 beginning at 5 pm

Where: Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds

What: A Night to Remember benefiting PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society will feature live music, dancing, food, cash bar, and fundraising auctions.

Buy: Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased online at PoseyHumane.org or in person through the avenues mentioned above.

We hope to see you February 5, 2022, at the Posey County 4-H Fairgrounds for a Night to Remember!

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.