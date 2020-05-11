Newburgh Farmers Market Postponed Until July 4th

Due to COVID-19, our board of directors has made the decision to postpone opening the farmers market until July 4.

Many will ask, how did we come to this decision? There were two main factors that contributed to the decision:

1. Even though farmers markets are considered essential business, the Newburgh Farmers Market draws a crowd larger than what is allowed under the re-opening stages set out by the governor's plan to get Indiana back on track.

2. Our #1 priority is the safety of our customers and vendors when they're at the market. After reviewing and discussing the new rules and recommendations put out by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Warrick County Health Department for farmers market in response to COVID-19, it was determined that we do not have the staff or volunteer capacity to enforce all of the new rules and regulations to keep everyone safe.

We, and all of our vendors, are excited to see everyone in July!

Until then, stay safe and stay healthy!