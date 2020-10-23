Newburgh Chandler Public Library Hosting Drive Thru Trick or Treating

Halloween 2020 is definitely a bit different than we're used to. Many events have been canceled and in many places so has trick or treating. Many families have been looking for safer alternatives so their kids can still enjoy the holiday and get dressed up, while staying safe. The Newburgh Chandler Public Library will be hosting a drive thru trick or treat event.

Here's what the event page on Facebook says:

Drive through our East parking lot on Friday, October 30 between 10-11AM and our librarians in costume will help you assemble a Halloween Party for 1 in a bag while you stay in your car!

Newburgh Chandler Public Library is located at 4111 Lakeshore Dr. Newburgh, Indiana. The drive thru event will take place the morning of October 30th from 10AM-11AM. The CDC recently came out with guidelines to enjoy a safe Halloween, and here's what they recommend to make trick or treating safer for everyone:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

Bring hand sanitizer with you that has at least 60% alcohol to sanitize after touching objects or other people.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water once you get home before touching your candy.

You can get more helpful tips from the CDC on how to stay safe while trick or treating, here.