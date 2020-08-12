New Off the Vine Series to Support Mesker Park Zoo

Off the Vine is a series to help support Mesker Park Zoo. It will take place monthly at different restaurants in the Evansville area. Proceeds from the events will go to help the zoo. 2020 has been a rough year for everyone, and places like zoos have been hit exceptionally hard, so this is a great way to enjoy a delicious meal and support our zoo.

The first in this series will take place at the Acropolis restaurant on August 25th.

Here's what the Facebook event page says:

Join Fifth Third Bank and Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden for an exclusive evening of offerings. Enjoy a multi-course dinner paired with exquisite wine featured by Acropolis. The evening doesn't end there! Purchase a raffle ticket, or two, to be included in a drawing for a unique item such as, superb dinners, lavish gift cards, fine jewelry, original art, wine or spirits, or a special Zoo experience! *Acropolis curbside pickup available. Off the Vine will be presented monthly at one of Evansville-area's fine restaurants. Proceeds benefit Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden's Penguins of Patagonia. Raffle License #015844

If you're interested in going tickets are $75 and you can reserve yours here.