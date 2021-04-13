Get Your Creepy Fix this Spring with Ghost Walks in New Harmony

If you're a fan of the creepier/spooky side of things, you'll definitely enjoy ghost walks in haunted little New Harmony. As you know, there's a ton of history in New Harmony, Indiana and now you can learn more about the creepier New Harmony history with Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walks.

While my favorite time of year is fall, I do love springtime. I think fall is my favorite because something about Halloween and the leaves changing just puts me in my happy place. But in spring I love the weather warming up, and the bright colors of the trees and plants start to come up. It's just missing that spooky feel that fall has, but not anymore!

Haunted New Harmony hosts the ghost walks across the quaint town of New Harmony. The walks are 90-minutes long, so be sure to grab your comfy walking shoes. Here's what Haunted New Harmony says about the ghost walks:

Are you brave enough to walk the haunted streets of this intriguing town? When darkness falls, this quaint little town becomes decisively eerie. New Harmony, Indiana, is the site of two Utopian societies and many of its former occupants never left. Join us as we walk the moonlit streets and talk about the history and hauntings that set this town apart. Sometimes, the ghosts even come out to play.

They have spring dates available on their website:

Saturday, April 24th

Saturday, May 1st

Saturday, May 22nd

Saturday, May 29th

If you're interested in signing up for a ghost walk, you can get tickets here.

