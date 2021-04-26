Motorcycle Scavenger Hunt and Blessing of the Bikes Event in Evansville on May 2nd

If you have a motorcycle, this fun, family friendly event is one you won't want to miss. It's hosted by ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Indiana. The event will take place on May 2nd, 2021 at Roberts Park in Evansville. The event is family friendly, it will include a scavenger hunt for prizes, food vendors, vendor displays, and more.

Here's what ABATEonline.org says about the upcoming event:

Rain or shine Roberts Park, E. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47714. Gates open at 8:00am. National anthem/presentation of colors at 9:00am. Join us on a scavenger hunt ride for prizes $5 per person. Last bike out 11:30am. Last bike in at 1:30pm. Ride prizes awarded at 1:45pm. Commemorative event shirts for sale while supplies last. Ride is $5 per person includes scavenger hunt with prizes. Family friendly! Vendor displays. Food vendors. For more information contact Nicole Powell (812) 449-9160 or Ethan Herrara (515) 778-8458. An ABATE Foundation Event.

If you haven't heard of ABATE Indiana, they are a non-profit committed to motorcycle education. In fact their mission statement is:

ABATE of Indiana is a not-for-profit, safety, educational, charitable, and advocacy motorcyclist organization. Its aims are to promote safety, protect rights and help others.

If you would like to learn more you can check out their website ABATEonline.org. They also offer a Indiana BMV certified Basic Skills Riding Course, so if you've had the dream of riding, but aren't sure where to start, they are able to help you learn the skills you need to be able to ride safely, and get the motorcycle endorsement for your license.

