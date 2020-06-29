Monster Trucks are Coming to Evansville Summer Smash Starts July 10!

On July 10th & 11th monster trucks will be roaring and taking over the Vanderburgh County 4H Grounds! Summer Smash is back, and this is an event you won't want to miss. Summer is looking a little different in the Tri-State this year, but the good news is you can still enjoy monster trucks.

According to the Summer Smash website, 2019 was a big show, but 2020 will be their biggest show yet! Here's what you can expect to see:

Monster Trucks

Extreme Freestyle Motorcycles

4 Motorcycle daredevils include Scott Murray with double backflip attempt

Globe of Death

And 103 GBF has your chance to score tickets! If you want to enjoy Summer Smash at the Vanderburgh County 4H grounds, sign up below! We'll contact winners by phone on Monday July 6th.