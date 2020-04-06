Monster Jam at Ford Center Has Been Cancelled

Another big event has been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately Monster Jam, the monster truck show that comes to town annually, has been cancelled.Today (April 6th) Ford Center posted the following to their Facebook regarding the upcoming Monster Jam show:

Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the Monster Jam event that was recently postponed from April 10-11 at The Ford Center in Evansville, IN has now been cancelled.

For customers that purchased tickets via Ticketmaster, refunds will automatically be refunded to your credit card. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Contact The Ford Center Box Office at 812-422-1515 for tickets purchased directly from the box office. If you purchased your tickets elsewhere, contact your point of purchase directly.