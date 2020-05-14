Mesker Park Zoo Postpones Zoo Brew 2020

With everything going on during the COVID-19 pandemic, so many things are uncertain. Mesker Park Zoo made the decision to postpone Zoo Brew which typically takes place the first weekend in June.

Here's what the post on Mesker's Facebook page said about Zoo Brew:

Regarding our plans for our Annual Zoo Brew Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden’s annual Zoo Brew Fundraising event is to be postponed this year. Traditionally Zoo Brew is held on the first weekend of June. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic large gatherings and events like ZooBrew will have to wait. We look forward to bringing this popular event back later this year if the situation allows. Currently alternative dates in the fall are being considered for Zoo Brew. Additional information regarding the event is to be expected in the coming months as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop. For additional questions or concerns, please reach out to Danny Schembre Marketing Director at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.

If you've never been to Mesker Park Zoo's Zoo Brew, you are missing out! It's such a fun event! Basically you get a tasting glass (that you keep) and you wind your way through the zoo tasting all different kinds of brews, and sometimes there's wines to taste as well. There's also usually food trucks, and samples along the way. It's truly one of my favorite local events, and it's all to support our local zoo.

Mesker Park Zoo have yet to post the new date for Zoo Brew 2020, so be sure to follow along with their Facebook page so you can stay up to date. We'll also update you when we find out.