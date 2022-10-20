Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Finally Back in Evansville Area

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are officially back!

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. However, this year, they are out a little earlier...so it's only fitting that I share this video:

Look, everyone who knows me knows about my obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with green sprinkles gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.

Get our free mobile app

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Back in the Evansville Area

Thanks to a friend of mine, I was told that the heavenly Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are finally on shelves here in the Evansville area. I can not tell you how excited this news made me this morning. These were just put out on the shelf at Schnuck's on Highway 41 North.

Chynna Chynna loading...

Where To Buy Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes In The Evansville Area

Now, we know of one location for sure that has them already, but are there any other locations in the Evansville area that are already selling Christmas Tree Cakes? Thankfully, Little Debbie has a tool on their website where you can search to find Christmas Tree Cakes in your area. I did a search within a 50-mile radius of Boonville, Indiana, and here are several locations that you can go to if you want to get your hands on some:

Walmart

Dollar General

Jay C

IGA stores

Ruler Foods

Kroger

Schnucks

Little Debbie Little Debbie loading...

There are several other locations that offer these treats too. You can search for them in your area by clicking here. Oh, and if you love Christmas Tree Cakes, the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream has also returned to stores in the Evansville area too. You can find out more about those by clicking here.

20 Foods That Make You Happy We asked you and here are some of the foods that make you giddy!

Christmas Movie Trivia Put your Christmas movie knowledge to the test with these trivia questions