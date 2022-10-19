Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky

What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky.

Get our free mobile app

In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But, like most unique food items. they were only offered for a limited time and brought back seasonally.

Now, McDonald's is partnering with a very popular national brand to up their breakfast game.

The news just broke that, next week, McDonald's is about to start selling Krispy Kreme donuts exclusively at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky.

Canva Canva loading...

Hopefully, Louisville won't let us down. If the McDonald's/Krispy Kreme partnership sells well, other Mcdonald's, in other cities could enjoy the sweet deliciousness of Krispy Kreme, too, I

The Krispy Kreme donut selection will be limited. You will be able to choose from three different types of donuts: glazed, raspberry-filled, and chocolate-iced with sprinkles.

[CNN]

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items