Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season.

Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know.

Get our free mobile app

What is a Haunted Car Wash?

You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned. Here's a little example of what you can expect at the two haunted car washes in the Evansville area this year.

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh will be hosting the Tunnel of Terror from October 28th through 30th. According to their Facebook event page, here's what you can expect.

Newburgh, are you ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen?! We are bringing Tunnel of Terror back! Come out from 6pm-10pm on October 28-30 to witness the spooky, scary, and shiny experience of Tommy's Express Car Wash.

Tommy's Express Car Wash Tommy's Express Car Wash loading...

More Haunted Car Washes in the Evansville Area in 2022

Of course, this is not the only option when it comes to haunted car washes in the Evansville area. Each of them will be unique, so if you've seen one, you haven't seen them all. If you want to experience more haunted car washes in the area, you can click here to learn more about the haunted car washes at Royal Express Car Wash on Evansville's West Side and Wash Boss on Evansville's North Side. There is another haunted car wash coming to Nitro Car Wash at Lucas Oil Center on Evansville's East Side too. You can click here to learn more about that haunted car wash.

Haunted Places in Indiana That You Can Visit This map highlights haunted places in Indiana that you can visit! Here's a few of the places you can check out.

Which Wine To Pair With Different Halloween Candy Pair some of that leftover Halloween candy with the proper wine this year. Here's which wine goes best with popular Halloween candies.