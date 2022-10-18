Evansville Police Department Asking for the Public’s Help in Massive Warehouse Fire Investigation

The Evansville Police Department is asking citizens for any surveillance footage they may have.

Early Morning Fire

On October 17th, the city of Evansville woke up to the news that a massive fire was taking place on the city's east side. At around 5 AM, Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton caught fire and due to favorable conditions, the fire quickly spread to surrounding areas, including the grass causing grass fires to begin. The fire rapidly engulfed the warehouse and grew so big that for several hours the Lloyd Expressway was even shut down. You can read the latest updates on the fire and road closures, here.

While scrolling through Facebook all the posts were of videos and photos of the destruction. It was like something out of a movie, and not normally something you see in our city. First responders have been hard at work since the early morning hours getting the fire under control and keeping everyone safe. At the moment there are no injuries reported, which is huge. Now that the fire has been contained, Evansville Police Department has started an investigation into what caused this massive fire.

Evansville Police Department Asks for the Public's Help

The Evansville Police Department took to Facebook to share that they are currently investigating the Morton Warehouses fire, and are asking for anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage and send anything around the area of the fire their way. Here is what EPD had to say about the investigation on Facebook: