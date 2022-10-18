Parts of Indiana See Snow in October

Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!

A Chilly Mid-October

Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!

October Snow in Indiana

Snow isn't a common occurrence in October for much of the Hoosier state. In fact, when I checked Weather.Gov, there are only two Octobers on record for Evansville that had measurable snowfall, and that was in 1993 and 1989. However, Evansville is in southern Indiana, and if you look a bit north of our area, you start to see some cooler Octobers, and yes, even October snows.

A friend of mine lives in Martinsville, Indiana which is between Bloomington and Indianapolis, this morning she woke up to quite the sight, snow covering her yard! Thank you Lindsey for sharing your photo! What a sight!

Snow-covered mums and pumpkins aren't typically a common sight for us to see! I checked with some of my friends who are located around the Indianapolis area, and one in Avon woke up to a dusting of snow, but my other two friends woke up to zero snow, so it's kind of funny how it was hit, and miss.

Warmer Weather Ahead

If you're like me and not a fan of being cold, I've got some good news! We are headed for warmer temperatures in the near future. According to our friends at Eyewitness news, we will see quite the warmup later this week with highs in the 70s starting Friday and heading through the weekend even nearing 80 degrees on Sunday. You can see the full forecast, here.