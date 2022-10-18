Ready-to-Bake Cookie Products Recalled in Indiana

A massive amount of cookie dough products are being recalled in Indiana and throughout the country. Here's everything you need to know.

Everyone enjoys cookie dough, right? It's hard not to want to eat the cookie dough before you put it in the oven. However, you might want to think twice before indulging in that delicious treat because you could be biting into a little more than just cookie dough.

There is currently a massive recall that affects ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products. This recall is not just for Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, but the entire United States. According to nestleusa.com, a voluntary recall was issued for these cookie dough products due to "the potential presence of white plastic pieces."

Details on Recalled Cookie Dough Products

According to nestleusa.com:

This voluntary recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported due to the plastic pieces in the cookie dough. There were, however, a few consumers who contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, so the company acted fast to report the recall.

What to do if You Have the Recalled Product

If you have purchased the NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling recently, you are asked to not try to eat the product. Rather, you should return the cookie dough to the retailer where you purchased it for a refund. s For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

