Evansville Police Asking for Surveillance Video from Monday’s Warehouse Fire

As the Evansville Fire Department continues to focus on completely extinguishing any hot spots that remain from a fire that destroyed a large warehouse in downtown Evansville Monday morning, the Evansville Police Department is beginning its investigation into what may have caused the fire to begin in the first place.

Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning

According to our media partner, Eyewitness News, firefighters from both the Evansville and Henderson Fire Departments arrived on the scene just before 5:00 AM Monday morning after Central Dispatch received a number of calls about the blaze from residents in the surrounding neighborhoods. It was later revealed the structure on fire was the Morton Avenue Warehouse at the intersection of East Illinois and North Morton Avenue roughly a block north of the Lloyd Expressway near the interchange of the Lloyd and Highway 41.

Google Maps / Canva Google Maps / Canva loading...

Mike Larson, District Chief with the Evansville Fire Department, announced shortly after 9:00 AM Monday morning that the fire had been contained and was under control. However, he predicted firefighters would remain on the scene for around 24 hours to ensure any and all hot spots were dealt with and the fire was completely extinguished.

Evansville Police Seeking Surveillance Video of the Warehouse Fire

Just a few hours after Larson's announcement, the Evansville Police Department posted on its Facebook page that they were looking for any surveillance video from around the area of the fire.

Videos could be from doorbell cameras on nearby residences to surveillance cameras from nearby businesses. The Department did not specify exactly why it was asking for the footage.

If you or someone you know has any video footage from the area leading up to the time the fire was first reported Monday morning (around 4:30 AM) to shortly after it started that you think may help investigators determine the cause, send it to Sergeant Hunt with the Evansville Police Department's Adult Investigations Unit at whunt@evansvillepolice.com.