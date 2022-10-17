WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine which colleges and universities are the best in Kentucky. In the report released by the personal-finance website, Brescia University earned high marks. Here's why they ranked at the top of the pack.

We all know that choosing the perfect college can be a daunting task. You want to choose the right school for you and your education. Often local schools will be overlooked when you're considering where to attend. We have some right here in our backyard that may be the perfect fit. As college towns go, Owensboro is a great option. The first “early decision” college application deadline is coming up on November 1st, so it's time to consider your options.

My husband is a graduate of Brescia University and always has positive things to say. He loved their business program which made it an easy choice. He's not alone.

I am a second-year student at Brescia and absolutely love it! The campus is just the right size, every instructor I’ve had is very helpful and cares about your education and I’ve made so many good friends. - Hannah Rumble

Great experience!! The Brescia family has made a difference in the lives of not only myself but my family because of the support and quality education they provide. Well done! - Georgiana Couden

CHOOSING THE BEST COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY IN KENTUCKY

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

School Snapshot: Brescia University (1 = Best; 9 = Average; 18 = Worst):

• 2nd – Admission Rate

• 8th – Net Cost

• 4th – Student-Faculty Ratio

• 5th – On-Campus Crime

• 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

• 10th – Graduation Rate

• 17th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

TOP 10 COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES IN KENTUCKY

1. Centre College

2. Brescia University

3. Bellarmine University

4. University of Louisville

5. Asbury University

6. University of Kentucky

7. Murray State University

8. Transylvania University

9. Northern Kentucky University

10. Kentucky Wesleyan College

MAIN FINDINGS

My son is an international student and baseball player. The support is beyond any other university we had talked to. The atmosphere is pleasant, respectful, and focused on helping their student into young, responsible adults who will make a difference in their community. My son has matières and grown as a person so much, due to the support of the university, and the flexibility they provide for his baseball career and his education. Will always support this university! - Veronique Dewilde

Even though this school is over 700 miles away from where I live, every professor made me feel like I was a student in the dorm. I really felt like I was a part of the school and I am glad I was a part of the Brescia University experience! - Geneca Jackson Collins

