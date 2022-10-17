Inspirational Day of Giving: Donation Milestone for St. Jude at Fall Fest in Owensboro
Whether you wanted to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there was something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! Here's a look back at what was a beautiful day of giving.
The 5th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Cruise-In at Applebee's in Owensboro didn't disappoint. Vintage cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, and spectators started showing up two hours before the event started. You could feel the electricity in the air.
SUE HENDERSON, NATIONAL AMBASSADOR FOR ST. JUDE
Sue Henderson, National Ambassador for St. Jude, has raised more than $450,000 over the last 12 years for St. Jude. The hospital is something near and dear to her heart. Luckily, Sue has a great team of helpers to pull off this mega event. Bluegrass Biker News, Kentucky Hawg Mafia, and many volunteers come together to support the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
5TH ANNUAL FALL FEST CRUISE-IN FOR ST. JUDE
Hundreds of bikers and vintage vehicles roared to Applebee's in Owensboro from all over the tri-state. Everyone got together for a good cause, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event was held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 to give hope to St. Jude patients and their families. It was a record-breaking day! Over $20,000 was raised for the cause. Applebee's was a great host and donated $5,000, which was incredible.
All proceeds from the event go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Mission
"The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for catastrophic pediatric diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay."