Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there's something for everyone at the Fall Fest Cruise-In for St. Jude! The public and all ages are welcome. Here's the scoop.

Fall Fest for St. Jude Fall Fest for St. Jude loading...

Well, grind my gears....classic cars, antique cars, hot rods, muscle cars, and bikes are going to roll into Owensboro. Save the date and make plans to head to Applebees for the 5th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Cruise-In. Fun things are planned!

Get our free mobile app

Sue Henderson/St. Jude/CANVA Sue Henderson/St. Jude/CANVA loading...

SUE HENDERSON, NATIONAL AMBASSADOR FOR ST. JUDE



Sue Henderson, National Ambassador for St. Jude, has raised more than $450,000 over the last 11 years for St. Jude. The hospital is something near and dear to her heart. Luckily, Sue has a great team of helpers to pull off this mega event. Bluegrass Biker News, Kentucky Hawg Mafia, and many volunteers come together to support the children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sue... you are truly changing the world for the better! Thank you for sharing your journey with this inspirational work! - Gigi Karras Hawkins

Thank you for doing what you do. As always, very inspired by you. - Justin Yent

FUSE FUSE loading...

Recently Sue was invited to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where there was a celebration of the 60th Anniversary of its opening. She shared her amazing experience when she returned home.

"I really just tried to soak up and be in the moment while I was there. We had the opportunity to tour the new Inspiration 4 Research building and have discussions with the researcher team...WOW is all I can say. We met a beautiful young lady who had just recently received treatment, her Mom, and some of the staff that cared for her. We also heard some amazing speeches about the future plans for St.Jude. I returned even more inspired to do what I can to raise money for this incredible place. Thank you all for your past and hopefully future support!"

What a great experience I’m sure! I hope to be able to tour again soon too! - Deb Torrance

You are an amazing lady and I am thankful our paths crossed! - Sarah Wilson-Melton

You do an incredible job of helping these kids…thank you. - Lisa Haller

Photo by Jörg Buntrock on Unsplash Photo by Jörg Buntrock on Unsplash loading...

FALL FEST CRUISE-IN FOR ST. JUDE



Hundreds of bikers and vintage vehicles will roar to Applebee's in Owensboro from all over the tri-state. They're getting together for a good cause, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Grab your friends and family and make plans to be a part of the annual fundraiser. The event, which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will be held from 10 AM until 5 PM on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. You'll be giving hope to St. Jude patients and their families, and you'll have a whole lotta fun while doing it.

The event will feature all years, makes, and models of the Tri-state's hottest classic cars, trucks, and bikes. This is an annual tradition after all. Plan on bringing the entire family for a day of classic cars, bikes, trucks, great food, music, prizes, activities, and more!

Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

I have participated in this event every year and I'm looking forward to joining you at the Fall Fest Cruise-In to support St. Jude! It's by far one of my favorite events of the year. This year even bigger things are planned so save the date and we hope to see you there.

5th Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show for St. Jude 5th Annual Car, Truck, and Bike Show for St. Jude loading...

All proceeds from the event go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

ST JUDE ST JUDE loading...

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Mission

"The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for catastrophic pediatric diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay."

The ABC's of Cancer Created By St. Jude Patients The ABCs of Cancer is one of the most amazing parts of the hospital. It is a wall solely made up of the 26 letters of the alphabet and designed by patients at St. Jude.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born