This Is The Most Famous Show Set In Illinois, Indiana, & Kentucky

There have been a lot of shows throughout the history of television. A few of them have been set in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, but which ones are the most famous? Do you think you know?

Do you ever just watch a television show simply because it is set in the state or even town that you're from? There are a few of those that I have watched for that very reason, and they have turned out to be some of my favorite shows to watch (I'll get into those when we talk about Indiana). Perhaps you are just curious, like me, which is why you clicked on this article, to know what the most famous show set in your state is. You might be able to think of a couple of shows off the top of your head, but is the one that you're thinking of the most famous?

Most Famous Shows Set in Each State

The website, Insider compiled a list of the most famous TV shows set in every state in America. How did they come up with their results? According to their website:

We looked at how many awards any given show has won or was nominated for using IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its cultural impact in today's world to determine the most famous TV show in every state.

These results were found and posted last May, so the results haven't changed any. So, let's take a look at the most famous television shows set in the Tri-State and see if you would have guessed these.

Most Famous Show Set in Illinois

Insider named the hit 90s sitcom, "Roseanne", as the most famous show set in Illinois. The funny thing about that, is that the house on the show also has ties to Evansville, Indiana, as the actual outside of the house you see in the show can be found right here in Evansville. Anyway, here's what Insider had to say about "Roseanne".

Most Famous Show Set in Indiana

Being from Indiana, I knew there were several options that would be great contenders here. "The Middle" and my personal favorite, "Parks and Recreation" are two which stand out to me, but I don't think many will argue with the show that Insider named the most famous in Indiana. In fact, you probably guessed it already. Insider named the hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things" as the most famous show set in Indiana, and here's what they had to say:

"Stranger Things" has become one of Netflix's most popular original series since its debut in 2016. The show might center around a group of children, but the storylines are intended for a wide variety of audiences. The plot revolves around the disappearance of a young boy in Hawkins, Indiana, which leads to revelations about a secret government experiment and the supernatural forces it has unleashed. The cast won the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and series stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have both garnered Emmy nominations.

Most Famous Show Set in Kentucky

I'm not going to lie, I had a hard time thinking of a show that was set in the state of Kentucky. Then, when I saw what Insider named the most famous show set in Kentucky, I was surprised. I had heard of this show before but had never seen it. Therefore I had no idea it was set in Kentucky. What show is it? Insider's pick is FX's series, "Justified".

The critically acclaimed FX series featured Timothy Olyphant as a US marshal relocated from Miami to Harlan County, Kentucky, where he was raised as a child. "Justified" picked up eight Emmy nominations during its six seasons on the air, with Margo Martindale winning Best Supporting Actress in 2011.

If you would like to see the full list of the most famous show set in each state, you can do so by clicking here.

