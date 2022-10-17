I was scrolling through Facebook last Thursday right and noticed that my friend Colt Graves shared a link to YouTube. His brand new song, "Crazy", was set to premiere at 6pm CST and I happened to click the link just as the official countdown clock started ticking down. I waited with anticipation. 10, 9, 8, 7. I didn't know what exactly what to expect and certainly didn't expect what I saw.

I was a huge fan of Showtime's serial killer drama, Dexter.

That series just recently wrapped up its run with an encore season that concluded Dexter's story line. Dexter: New Blood premiered on Showtime in 2021 and was, for this fan, a magnificent return and resolution to a story and character that I found riveting.

I have always found Dexter to be one of the most interesting characters on television. If you haven't seen the show, it would probably be difficult for you to imagine a serial killer as the hero you're rooting for (albeit in a weird and twisted way). That was Dexter.

Apparently, I am not alone in my love for that show. It's clear that Colt, a western Kentucky-based singer-songwriter hailed as "Calhoun Cowboy", was a big fan of Dexter too. In his new video, he's basically channeling the character and much of the imagery from the show. And, as the television show does, Colt's new video challenges your perceptions about the basic concepts of right and wrong.

Take a look! And, by the way, this isn't for everyone, so consider that your TV MA warning.

I have been a fan of Colt's since he and I met years ago. And I am becoming an even more devoted fan because I think he's pushing the boundaries of music and, in his own warped way, reinventing the music video as an art form.

At 6:06pm Thursday evening, moments after watching "Crazy", I sent Colt a text that read, "Just watched your completely messed up new video. Here for it. That was a wild ride!" In truth, that's a more PG version of the text I actually sent him, but you get the gist. And I told Colt what I am telling you. There is no doubt he's pushing the envelope musically and artistically and, love it or hate it, there's no denying that his approach, his music and his vision are compelling.

For me, "Crazy" is completely outside what is considered mainstream. But I have a hunch there are other music fans out there who will enjoy the way in which his music and themes challenge the folks who choose to listen to it.

As Colt explained to me, "It's super different, but also a form of my expression and what goes around in my mind."

Since embarking on his string of solo projects, including the Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?-inspired "Lonesome Roads", Colt's audience continues to grow.

He's currently getting roughly 16,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. That means 16K fans are going "Crazy" over the Calhoun Cowboy.

Wrap me in plastic and throw me on the table. I'm right there with them.