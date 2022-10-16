Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges

A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger.

Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,

Kathleen Walsh, 67, of Mundelein, was charged with making a false alarm or complaint to 911, obstructing justice and battery. Walsh allegedly called 911 six times, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Manuel Mandujano said during a bond hearing.

Get our free mobile app

Cheesy burger puns aside, I fear the suspect is dealing with mental health issues that would be far better suited for medical attention rather than jail time. The police report points out that the suspect told dispatch she needed someone to talk to when she placed her first 9-1-1 call last Wednesday. That may have been a cry for help and the perfect opportunity to transfer the caller to a mental health professional.

The suspect allegedly became upset when nobody showed up so, after her third 9-1-1 call, police arrived and asked her to stop calling the emergency number for non-emergencies.

Then there was the 4th and 5th non-emergency 9-1-1 calls followed by the 6th call where she ordered a cheeseburger. That was the last fry for law enforcement, as the police placed the elderly woman under arrest. The obstructing justice charge makes sense, however, it is unclear why she is being charged with battery.

9 Craziest Abuse of 9-1-1 Moments in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana